'Harvest Howl' fundraiser will feature Sawyer Brown and Suzy Bogguss

GREAT FALLS — We may be in the dog days of summer, but fall will be here before you know it and a local civic organization is excited to showcase their biggest fundraiser of the year which is also a community favorite.

The Great Falls Rotary Club is preparing for its annual Harvest Howl.

“It's a great night for the Rotary Club or a big annual charity event,” said Harvest Howl event Chair Tom Nelson.

The 2023 Harvest Howl takes place on November 3, 2023, at the Pacific Steel and Recycling Arena at Montana Expopark. It will feature a couple of talented country music acts.

“We’re featuring Suzy Bogguss as the opening act,” said Nelson. “She had half a dozen country hits in the nineties.”

Headlining the night will be Sawyer Brown. The group’s number one hits include “Step that Step,” “Some Girls Do,” and “Thank God For You.” A musical mainstay since the mid 1980’s, the popular band is performing at the Harvest Howl for a second time.

“We sold out the last time they were here,” said Nelson. “It was our biggest night of any Harvest Howl and I think they are a lot of fun. They are a great act.”

Nelson feels the committee is in better shape going into this year’s event than last year.

“post-pandemic there’s been a lot of issues as far as supply and demand,” said Nelson. “There’s been a lot more demand for entertainment than there has been supply.”

It’s not just music on the Harvest Howl docket. The night will feature dinner and beverages, a silent auction and 50-50 drawing, with all proceeds benefiting Camp Rotary.

“If anybody has been to Camp Rotary in between Monarch and has seen the improvements to that camp over the last decade or so, it’s just been unbelievable. It's a beautiful camp,” said Nelson.

Pre-sale tickets are on sale through July for people who previously bought tables.

Tickets for the general public go on sale August 1st on the Harvest Howl website.



