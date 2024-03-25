Great Falls Youth Orchestra hosts Springtime Concert

GREAT FALLS — For musically inclined children, sometimes music class in school isn't enough to satiate their passion. But there are other avenues in which high schoolers can pursue their music interests, such as the Great Falls Symphony Orchestra, which hosted its Springtime concert on Sunday.

“It is like its own culture being a musician,” said Kyara Nelsen, Youth Orchestra Conductor for the Great Falls Symphony said, “…there's ways to bond over somebody who plays the same instrument, or curiosity when it comes to someone that plays a different instrument, but they still get kind of different perspectives on the same experience.”



The spring concert consists of students in middle to early high school who are a part of large ensembles, such as the Great Falls Youth Orchestra and Sinfonia, as well as much smaller chamber groups, which help more people be in the spotlight. The Great Falls Symphony is the best way for kids who are passionate for music to pursue their craft outside of school, even if it is not their life’s focus.

“What I love about seeing the seniors that graduate especially is that many of them are not majoring in music, but they've played in music and gotten a substantial experience and a full orchestra,” Nelsen said, “So they have that knowledge and ability to do it on the side.”

Take eighth grader Matthew Baugh. Baugh has been playing the violin since fourth grade and joined the Youth Orchestra and Sinfonia as a result of classic sibling rivalry.

“Well, I have a sister who started before me, and obviously if you have an older sister, you have to be better than the older sister,” Baugh said, “And I just wanted to show my talents somewhere else other than school.”

The bond that kids make through the orchestra is a unique one, helping musically inclined students meet other like-minded individuals outside of the classroom.

“We have two high schools, and a lot of times kids don't get the opportunity to interact,” Nelsen said, “In sports, maybe they get a chance to compete, or church groups they get a chance to interact. But we have so many students from both schools, and oftentimes they sit next to each other. They get a chance to form bonds outside of high school, which is really nice.”