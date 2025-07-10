A Great Falls woman - wife, mom, teacher’s aide, and food blogger - is about to share her family recipes on a national stage.

Brie Jamieson is one of eight home cooks competing on the upcoming season of "The Great American Recipe" on PBS, which premieres at 7 p.m. on Friday, July 11, 2025.

Watch the video:

Great Falls woman set to appear on 'The Great American Recipe'

Jamieson, who grew up in a Caribbean-American household, lives on Malmstrom Air Force Base with her husband Kris and their two daughters.

She says her cooking blends vibrant spices and flavors from her Belizean and Jamaican heritage. Her signature dish is oxtail with rice and peas.

Brie and the other home cooks filmed the series last fall on a farm in Nashville, Tennessee.

Over two weeks, they prepared signature dishes all while sharing the stories behind their food - and Brie was proud to represent her community.

"I feel great pride about being able to represent Great Falls and the military community. It’s just really cool because I’m like, this is something I did. I did it. It’s not because of something else that was connected to this or whatever it may be. It really was just something I was passionate about and it got to this scale and it’s been amazing.”

Next week, we will have a more in-depth feature with Jamieson about her background and experiences.