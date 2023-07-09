GREAT FALLS — It's not too often the state of Montana is represented in high-level competitions, but for Great Falls native, Leslie Ann Hooker, she aims to put the Treasure State on the map as she will be the only Montanan to compete as 'World's Perfect Classic Woman,' a division of 'World's Perfect Pageant and Model Search.'

"I was asked to compete, and I felt honored to represent the state of Montana," Hooker said. "This is only the second time they've had representation for the state of Montana. Almost every state was in the pageant except for Montana. It was excluded for some reason, so being a Montanan, this means a lot to me. If I were to bring the whole crown home, it would go straight into the museum because we're such an important state, there is so much history, and there's so many interesting people that came from here.

Great Falls woman competing in 'World's Perfect Classic Woman' Pageant

As meaningful as the competition is to Hooker herself, she said Montana is due for a major achievement. "It (Montana) needs representation," she said. "I'm going to do my best, and that is all I can do."

Hooker has experienced the world on numerous occasions. When she left Montana, she began modeling in New York City. One day, she decided to make the move to Italy, noting that she didn't know the language or the culture at the time. She also worked on eight feature films during her time, working with the likes of Bill Macy and Christopher Walken. Traveling with different agencies throughout Europe, Hooker said she always came home once a year.

When moving back to the states, Hooker resided in South Beach, Florida, where she previously spent some brief time modeling.

"One day, I decided I better move back, and that was where I continued my career, which evolved into other directions in the entertainment industry. However, starting as a model in Europe, I did do a lot of advertisements, commercials and film. I did them in Italian, French and English. Rather than fashion, I became more of an advertising model. That led me into the direction where I'm at now. I'm an entertainer of all sorts and I chose to keep it in the retro and vintage era, which is always what I knew from my mother. The people that admire have always been older than myself, and that's the era that I'm fascinated with."

While experiencing her share of traveling around the world, she said Montana is always what she will call "home."

"There's always a community," she said. "I don't find that in other places I have lived or traveled. Being in Montana, I have help, I have gracious, kind people. It hasn't changed all that much, and you don't find that in metropolitan areas."

With the competition being just under a month away, Hooker says she is doing this for Montana, noting the trailblazing women that have made a difference in the world.

"The women that built and thrived in Montana, and that made Montana what it is are fascinating women. Everyone's got a story and one is more interesting than the other. There are so many stories out there ... I am one of those people that is not going to miss a story at all. I'm going to hear everybody's story. For the state of Montana and the women that came before me, I'm going to do my best, and that's all I can do. I'm proud to be a Montanan, I'm proud to be in this Pageant, and I'd be really proud if I can bring that crown home."

The competition will be part of a three-day event taking place in Orlando, Florida from July 30th - August 2nd. To learn more information about the competition, click here: http://www.worldsperfectpageant.com/



