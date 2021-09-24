Great Falls tourism agency is soliciting applications for an artist to create a mural

GREAT FALLS — Great Falls Montana Tourism will soon relocate to 15 Overlook Drive (Flag Hill), and is soliciting applications for an artist to create a mural in the office space.

The tourism office is currently located downtown at 100 1st Avenue North.

Once renovations are complete, the new location will host all Great Falls Montana Tourism’s operations, including offices for staff, a podcast studio, and reception areas where people - tourists and residents - can learn about attractions in Great Falls and the surrounding area.

One reception area will be near a feature wall, which guests will see once they open the doors to the new space.

The featured wall where the art will be displayed is approximately eight feet wide and more than 10 feet tall. The project does not have to cover the entire wall, but the final artwork should be at least eight feet wide by eight feet tall.

Hazzard said in a news release: “We’re excited to create an office space that will encourage our in-market guests to engage with our information about art, culture, history, and of course, outdoor recreation in Great Falls. Adding a feature wall with a mural is a creative way to set the tone for their time in our city. Plus, we hope people will take photos in front of it. It will be the 'selfie spot' that visitors will want to take while here."

The application deadline is 11:59 p.m. on October 21, 2021. The project is open to artists residing in Great Falls; regardless of race, sex, religion, nationality, origin, or disability, all eligible applicants will be considered.