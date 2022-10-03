Great Falls Theatre Company prepping for first production

The Great Falls Theatre Company has been working diligently for the past couple of years and are now just beginning to present themselves to the community.

“It’s been extremely exciting. everybody is ready to get back involved. unfortunately, the last few years there’s been a lack of opportunities for anyone to explore and do all that, and so now that we have some exciting shows in our future sight, everybody’s starting to get that itch and the bug to do it all again,” said Ali Sheets, Great Falls Theatre Company secretary.

“The ambition that we had to bring community theater back to Great Falls, we finally joined forces and said ‘OK, we’re going to do this’, and so the last couple of years we’ve met and gotten our paperwork together, and formed what we hope will be a long-lasting theatre company in Great Falls,” said board president Amber Henning-Griffith.

The company has been hosting concerts and socials in order to fundraise for their first production, “Oklahoma!”, which they hope to premier next year - an expensive undertaking.

“We need to raise money, to put on a full length production. They are expensive. We are looking to raise around $20,000 to put on our first show. We’re looking to gain show sponsors, anybody who contributes $10 or more can become a sponsor, and we’re looking for people to contribute both monetarily and through volunteerism,” said Henning-Griffith.

For more information or to donate, visit the organization's website .



