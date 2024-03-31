Great Falls teen earns bowling scholarship

GREAT FALLS — CMR High School senior Madison Bruner has been bowling for 14 years, and now she will be bowling in college in Alabama.

“My grandma was the coach, and my dad and my grandma just went bowling for their whole life,” said Bruner, “So when me and my brothers were basically old enough to throw the ball, they put us on the line.”

Madison Bruner was the Montana 2024 masterette in bowling, winning the Master/Masterette's Scholarship Tournament.

She was offered a scholarship to University of Mobile in Alabama, and had a signing ceremony at Littles Lanes on First Avenue North on March 30th.

During the bowling season, Bruner bowls four to five times a week, and says that it is the relationships she has made that have kept her coming back to the lanes for 14 years.

“I've made a lot of friendships throughout this,” said Bruner, “I've made a lot of just really strong, really good relationships. And it's just something that's been really consistent in my life.”

Bruner’s father Les used to be a competitive bowler as well and loves to see his daughter following in his footsteps.

“It's really a way to see an individual grow,” said Les Bruner, “So we were excited about that.”

Bruner is thankful for the support she has seen from friends, family, and teammates, and also expressed gratitude to Littles Lanes and Performance Pro Shop for helping her continue to improve her game.

While it is a big move, Bruner is excited for the opportunity and can't wait to see what the future holds for her in Mobile.