Great Falls Symphony kicks off new season on October 2

GREAT FALLS — The Great Falls Symphony will begin its 63rd season on Saturday, October 2nd, at 7:30 pm at the Mansfield Theater.

The event is called "Rhapsody," with pianist Awadagin Pratt performing George Gershwin’s classic "Rhapsody in Blue."

The Great Falls Symphony said in a news release that Pratt has performed at the White House for Presidents Clinton and Obama, and also with major national and world orchestras. He was the first student in the Peabody Conservatory of Music’s history to receive diplomas in three performance areas – piano, violin, and conducting. He also made a guest appearance on "Sesame Street."

Tickets for the concert are available at the Mansfield Box Office at 2 Park Drive South; by phone at 406.455.8514 (Monday-Friday 11:00 am to 4:30 pm); or online at gfsymphony.org/rhapsody .

