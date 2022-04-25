Great Falls students raise money for rescue mission

GREAT FALLS — Sixth-grade students Kaimbre Ann Hansen, Madelyn Higgens, and Neveah Hiatt wanted to support families at the Cameron Family Center of the Great Falls Rescue Mission, so they embarked on a mission to sell Dum Dum suckers and Tootsie Rolls to raise money.

They sold the candy to fellow students at Lincoln Elementary School, and raised $859.21 to donate.

Carrie Matter of the Great Falls Rescue Mission said, "These funds come at a perfect time to enhance our summer camp activities for children living at the Cameron Family Center. We currently have more than our usual number of residents since we have construction going on in other buildings. The funds will be used to support 61 kids currently staying at the GF Rescue Mission Cameron Family Center as the staff plan the summer activity programs."



