GREAT FALLS — The business Twenty Past 4 hosted a Great Falls Skate Park Jam on Saturday, July 17th.

Organizer Jeremy Olds said: "We will be competing in bike, skate boards skates and scooters we will compete for best trick ,highest air, longest manual and best 1 minute run."

There were prizes for winners in several categories.

The event was at the Riverside Railyard Skate Park, located at 500 River Drive North.