Great Falls High School will implement remote learning through Friday

GREAT FALLS — Great Falls High School will implement remote learning for the rest of the current week due to an increasing number of Covid cases.
Great Falls Public Schools said in a news release on Monday afternoon that because a "high percentage" of students and staff being either quarantined or isolated, all GFHS students and staff will conduct remote learning for the remainder of the week, beginning the evening of Monday, September 13.
Classes at GFHS will return to a normal schedule on Monday, September 20th at 7 a.m.
Here is the full text of the news release:
Great Falls Public Schools has been monitoring the COVID-19 spread since school started. Today at Great Falls High School we have seen the number of confirmed active positive cases increase to over 35 individuals, staff and students. There have been pockets of concentration regarding the confirmed cases. However, people being quarantined or isolated have affected all departments in the High School.
As of 12:00 PM today, we have identified over 40 classrooms that will need to be disinfected. Our custodians have begun that process and will continue into the evening. Due to a high percentage of students and staff being either quarantined or isolated, we will be moving all Great Falls High School students and staff to remote learning for the remainder of the week, beginning this evening September 13, 2021 5:00 PM until Monday morning September 20, 2021.
Classes at Great Falls High School will return to a normal schedule on Monday, September 20th at 7:00 AM. This will allow for the quarantine or isolation times of staff and students to lapse and for our sanitation teams to do the necessary deep cleaning and air exchange of the entire school.
Parents and staff have been, or are being notified of the details. Student learning will continue throughout the week via packets and remote learning.
School Foods will be providing meal distribution for the remainder of the week at Paris Gibson Education Center. This will be the only distribution site and it will be a “grab and go” situation. Meals will need to be picked up Tuesday-Friday from 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM at Paris Gibson Education Center’s East entrance off of 25th Street South.
If parents or families have questions, you can contact the school until 3:00 PM today or the District Offices at 268-6008.
Check our website www.gfps.k12.mt.us and Great Falls Public Schools Facebook page for more information and updates.
If students need electronic devices they will be available for check out at GFHS. Please contact Great Falls High at 268-6250.
In addition, student athletic activities will continue this week as scheduled. However, there will be health and safety protocols which include a mask requirement when students and coaches are in close proximity. Spectators are asked to wear masks at all Great Falls High athletic events at this time as well.