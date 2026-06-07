GREAT FALLS — The Great Falls Farmers' Market returned for the season Saturday morning, bringing vendors from across the region, shoppers and a familiar summer tradition back downtown.

The market runs every Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., rain or shine, from the first Saturday in June through the last Saturday in September. Vendors set up around the Civic Center area, including the Whittier Park and Margaret Park parking lots.

Madison Collier reports - watch the video here:

Great Falls Farmers' Market returns for 2026 season

Ahead of opening day, Great Falls Farmers Market Board Chair Samantha Houston said organizers were excited to build on last year’s expansion into the Margaret Park parking lot, which created room for dozens of additional vendors.

Houston said the market can now fit about 160 to 180 vendors, but demand remains high. Even with the expanded layout, some vendors were still waitlisted for opening day.

The market has become more than a Saturday shopping stop. Houston said it also gives small businesses, artists, bakers and makers a place to connect directly with the community.

“You come to the market, you see things that you wouldn't be able to find anywhere else,” Houston said. “You get produce that you wouldn't be able to find anywhere else, and you're supporting local vendors, a local economy that's going to turn around and support the community right back.”

For Brooke McGee, owner of the Crumbly Nook, opening day marked the start of her second season at the farmers market.

McGee runs a small bakery offering sourdough, cakes, cookies and other sweet treats. She said she started preparing for opening day earlier in the week, with baking beginning Thursday and continuing into Saturday morning.

McGee said she was a little nervous heading into the first market of the year because she brought several new flavors and items, but opening day went well.

As the season continues, both Houston and the vendors there say the farmers market remains a place for families to walk, shop and support the people behind local products.

Houston said anyone new to the market should bring good walking shoes and, for families, a stroller or wagon.

“Just know that while you're there, you're supporting the local economy and local people who are making a go at doing the things they love,” she added.

Vendor preps for Farmers' Market: