Great Falls family temporarily moves to Florida to save their unborn child

GREAT FALLS — A Great Falls family has uprooted their lives to temporarily relocate to Florida after a heartbreaking diagnosis of their unborn son Maverick. Lindsey Stenger talked with the family about the rollercoaster their lives have been.

From the Maverick Strong website :

Our little boy was diagnosed with CDH (congenital diaphragmatic hernia). This means that his diaphragm was not developed properly allowing for his abdominal organs to rise into his chest with his heart and his lungs. This means that his lungs will not be able to develop properly, maybe not at all depending on the level of severity.



We were referred to Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston, as they are more experienced in CDH and we are not able to deliver our son here in Montana. After our visit there, we consulted with Seattle Children’s Hospital and John Hopkins All Children’s Hospital in St. Petersburg, Florida. There is not the proper equipment needed to care for him when he is born.



Ultimately it was decided that our baby would receive the best care at John Hopkins. Maverick will need very specialized care and it will require us to temporarily relocate to Florida, leaving behind our pets, our jobs, and our sense of normal.