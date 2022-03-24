GREAT FALLS — Saibeen Acord, owner and chef at Saibeen’s Kitchen in Great Falls, is a semi-finalist in the 2022 James Beard Foundation’s Restaurant and Chef Awards.

Saibeen is one of 20 semi-finalists in the Mountain Region category of " Best Chef ."

She has gained a loyal following in Great Falls by serving up East Indian and East African cuisine; she says she is inspired primarily by her mother, who had a passion for cooking and feeding people.

Saibeen’s Kitchen originally opened inside the Pizzazz kitchen area in November 2016 before outgrowing the space. She moved to the Times Square building in downtown Great Falls in 2018.

She later moved into a building on 10th Avenue South near 26th Street; and recently relocated into a space on the second floor of the Columbus Center at 1601 2nd Avenue North.

Saibeen's Kitchen is open Tuesdays from 11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m., and Wednesdays and Thursdays from 11:00 a.m. - 6:30 p.m.

Click here to visit the Saibeen's Kitchen page on Facebook.

Other Mountain Region finalists from Montana are: Chris Lockhart and Danny Mowatt of Prerogative Kitchen in Red Lodgs; Brian Menges of The 2nd Street Bistro in Livingston; Dave Wells of The Tasting Room at Chico Hot Springs in Pray.

Winners will be celebrated at the James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards ceremony on Monday, June 13, 2022, at the Lyric Opera of Chicago.



