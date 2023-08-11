Great Falls bar owner affected by Maui wildfire

GREAT FALLS — The Maui wildfire death toll is continuing to rise. For those who managed to escape, many are displaced and tourists are delayed getting back to the mainland.

The fires happened thousands of miles away from the Treasure State, but some of its effects traveled far.

Matt Robb and Amber Windy are managing partners and owners of The Wild Hare in downtown Great Falls.

Matt Robb

Rob is also a partner in The Dirty Monkey located in Lahaina, Maui, Hawaii.

That bar location was one of the hundreds of structures that was destroyed in this week's wildfires on the Hawaiian island.

The Wild Hare posted a photo on Instagram photo stating, "Lahaina Strong." The post read:

Our hearts are broken as we learn about the devastation that is happening on the island of Maui. Hurricane Dora brought disastrous winds and wildfires that engulfed much of the island, including Lahaina town and historic Front Street. We have now learned that our sister bar “The Dirty Monkey” was also a victim of the fire… and is no longer standing….This loss is immeasurable… but our friends, family, and team are safe and that is what is most important. Please send your thoughts and prayers to everyone on the islands, as well as all of our fellow business owners who have lost so much overnight. Stay safe, we love you all. Aloha.

Matt and his partners in Lahaina are asking for help from Montanans for displaced employees. Currently, 95 people have donated to the cause raising more than $16,000.

Many of those who reside on the island of Maui have lost everything and are left with only the clothes on their back.

A GoFundMe page has been started and all the proceeds will directly benefit the staff; click here if you would like to donate.



