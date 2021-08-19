GFPS set to decide on mask policy for new school year

GREAT FALLS — The new school year is quickly approaching, and so is the deadline for Great Falls Public Schools trustees to make their final decision regarding Covid and mask policies for school.

During last week's board meeting, GFPS superintendent Tom Moore that trustees they should strongly encourage masks but not require them, and based his recommendation on guidance from local health officials.

The next school board meeting is scheduled for Thursday, August 19, at 5:30 pm at the District Office at 1100 4th Street South.

GFPS posted the following information about how people can submit their opinion about the issue.

Facebook Live comments will not be read at the meeting, however, you may submit your comments prior to the meeting by emailing the superintendent@gfps.k12.mt.us by 12:00 PM on Thursday, August 19, 2021.



Comments must include the following information:

First and Last Name

Address

Group or individual(s) you are representing, if any.

Written comment of the subject/topic you wish to address with the Board.

Copies of the comments received by the deadline will be given to all Board members.



If you have previously e-mailed the Superintendent or Board, your comments will be forwarded to the Board members, so resubmitting your comments is not necessary.



The meeting is open to the public. Seating capacity in the District Office Building is 70. There will be three-feet physical distancing implemented and masks will be recommended. Request To Speak cards will be available at the meeting.

