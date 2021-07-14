Firefighters earn promotions in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — There was cause for celebration at Great Falls Fire Rescue on Monday, as four firefighters were promoted.

Family members, co-workers, and friends were on hand to congratulate the promotees at Fire Station 1.

A news release from GFFR says that under the direction of Fire Chief Jeremy Jones, each member recited the oath of office for their new respective ranks.

Tim Harris has been with the department since October of 1998, and was minted a new Lieutenant. His wife Holly pinned on his new gold badge.

Three firefighters were promoted to the rank of engineer: Bryan Martinez and Steve Luwe, who have both been with the department since October of 2015; and Joseph (Adam) Jordan, who has been with the department since January of 2016.

Recent GFFR news:

