Fire at Great Falls convenience store was intentional

MTN
Posted at 7:18 PM, Aug 15, 2021
GREAT FALLS — Firefighters responded to a fire at Noon’s gas station at 5600 3rd Avenue South on Sunday at approximately noon.

Great Falls Fire Rescue said in a news release that the fire was small and quickly controlled.

Everyone inside the store made it out safely, and there were no injuries reported.

The fire caused minor damage to the store, but the exact dollar amount has not yet been determined.

GFFR investigated the fire with the Great Falls Police Department, and determined the fire was intentionally set.

We will update you if we get more information.

