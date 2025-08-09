Fans flock to Roadhouse Diner after Justin Bieber visits

Singer-songwriter Justin Bieber had lunch at the Roadhouse Diner in Great Falls this week. Justin made the trip to Great Falls coming off the success of his recent album “Swag” a couple of days ago.

At the diner, he ordered Roadhouse’s iconic PBJ burger and took photos with the staff, who described him as “the nicest guy,” according to manager Danica Gliko.

Great Falls fan snags Justin Bieber's cushion from Roadhouse Diner

Danica Gliko, the front of house manager, recalled, "One of our servers goes,' I think that's Justin Bieber.' And we all look and we're like, 'That's Justin Bieber!' But you're like, you live in Great Falls. Justin Bieber is not at Roadhouse Diner right now.”

Gliko noted, “Everybody let them be. They enjoyed a meal. A couple people try to take pictures, as you noticed, but I think that's why they come here. They love that Montana lets them be. They enjoy their meal. It was so sweet. I think we just need to get that out. He was the nicest guy.”

After taking photos with the Roadhouse staff, the pictures were posted online and immediately went viral.

Gliko explained, “Once we posted that picture - insanity. Girls left and right screaming in their Bieber shirts. "Is he still here?" He wasn't here, of course. The girl, Tami, walks in wearing her 'Justin Forever' shirt. And she sat in the chair and she's like, please, can I buy this chair?”

Bieber fan Tami Ray even went so far as to buy the very seat cushion that Bieber sat on in Roadhouse, paying $300 for it. The money was shared between the cooks and the servers.

Tami said, “I went in, I tried to take it at first and they're like, put it back. I'm like, please, no, I'm willing to pay. Where's the manager? Where's the owner? Please? Like I'll pay. And then they called me back and they're like; how much are you willing to pay? I was like, I'd pay like 300 for that. And she's like, all right, come get it in my car, okay.”

Tami plans on putting it in a shadow box with hopes that one day she will “get it signed and hang it up” in her room.

Bieber isn't the first celebrity to dine at the restaurant - Reggie Watts (a Great Falls High School graduate) has eaten there, and so has Hayley Orrantia, one of the co-stars of the hit TV show "The Goldbergs."

The Roadhouse Diner opened 10 years ago, and has garnered a reputation for its unique specials, such as the "Commander In Beef" burger when President Donald Trump visited Great Falls several years ago.

The restaurant is at 613 15th Street North; click here to visit the website.

