Fire damages Great Falls home, kills one dog

A house fire in Great Falls on Thursday, June 5, 2025, caused significant damage to a garage and home while sending plumes of black smoke into the air that could be seen across the neighborhood.

BRIANNA JUNEAU REPORTS - WATCH:

Emergency crews respond to structure fire in Great Falls

Great Falls Fire Rescue said the fire broke out at about 10:30 a.m. at a home along the 2700 block of Seventh Avenue North — behind the IGA Grocery Store — with flames and thick smoke visible from blocks away.

Jeremy Trebas and his wife were stunned to see their neighbor's garage engulfed in flames. They immediately called 911, especially after hearing loud popping sounds coming from the structure.

"We were getting ready to go out of town and we saw some smoke coming from the next door house. It kind of started to get bigger and bigger from there and it got big fast," said Jeremy.

He added, "Heard some fireworks and some other things popping and black smoke where probably some oil was burning or something like that."

LaJuna Taylor Structure fire in Great Falls (June 5, 2025)

Lance Palagi, another neighbor, was inside his house with his son when they they noticed the fire.

"I was sitting in my kitchen and I thought I smelt maybe I thought I could smell an electrical fire," Palagi said.

They went outside to investigate and saw the rapidly-spreading fire.

"We came out to look at it. But there were several minor explosions that were going on and vehicles were on fire, but the flames were high and it engulfed it really fast," Palagi said.

Firefighters arrived quickly and began containing the flames, cutting holes and entering through the roof to fight the fire inside.

The garage sustained significant damage, though the extent of damage to the interior of the home has not yet been determined.

Two people live in the house; one was home when the fire erupted and was able to safely escape through a basement window.

The residents also own two dogs; sadly, one dog died in the fire, and the other has not yet been found.

Due to the extent of the damage, the home is uninhabitable, according to Great Falls Fire Rescue. The American Red Cross is now assisting the residents.

The cause of the fire is still still being investigated.

We will update you if we get more information, including news of any donation drives or fundraisers.

(1st REPORT, 11:17 a.m.) Firefighters are at the scene of a structure fire in Great Falls.

VIEWER VIDEO:

Emergency crews responding to structure fire in Great Falls

The fire is at a residence in the vicinity of Seventh Avenue North and 25th Street.

At this point, there are no reports of any serious injuries.

There is no word on the suspected cause of the fire.

Great Falls Fire Rescue asks that people avoid the area if possible to allow emergency crews to operate safely and efficiently.

We will update you as we get more information.