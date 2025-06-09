A hazardous materials team from Great Falls Fire Rescue was dispatched to a house along Vaughn Road just outside of city limits on Sunday, June 8, 2025, after receiving a report of a “strong smell of chlorine.”

Emergency crew responds to 'strong smell of chlorine' at residence

GFFR conducted air monitoring inside the home, where high chlorine levels were detected; high levels of chlorine were also detected in the home's water tank.

The agency said in a news release that they consulted with the State of Montana Civil Support Team and a scientist in California to determine what was causing the high levels of chlorine.

The Cascade City-County Health Department was called to the scene, tested the water in the house, and found the chlorine levels to be within the normal range.

Since the source of the chlorine could not be determined, the house was turned over to the Cascade County Sheriff's Office and the Vaughn Fire Department.

As of Sunday night, the house was cordoned off, and a hazardous materials clean-up company was scheduled to be contacted.

GFFR said the chlorine levels are contained in the house and that there is no risk to the public.

We will update you if we get more information.