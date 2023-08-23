'Drool In The Pool' in Great Falls on Saturday

GREAT FALLS — Dogs far and wide have had their calendars marked for Saturday, August 26, 2023, for the annual "Drool In The Pool" event at the Electric City Water Park.

The event runs from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

In addition to dog-paddling and splashing in the water, there will also be some "dry-land" activities for the dogs, including paw print painting and sniffing games

For the human guardians, there will be DIY animal toy activities, mini-education booths, and a variety of animal-based vendors to keep you occupied while your pup plays the day away.

Entry fee is $5 per animal and $2 per human. All animals will need to be socialized/friendly and have proof of vaccinations, including rabies, parvo, and distemper. Vaccination documents can be in paper or digital form.

To ensure a smooth and hassle-free entry, dog owners are urged to plan ahead and request a copy of their dog's vaccination records from their veterinarian.

There will also be a number of raffle prizes with proceeds directly benefitting the shelter.

The water park is located at 100 River Drive South. For more information, call 406-454-9008.

Laramie Smovir, the volunteer coordinator at the animal shelter, visited Montana This Morning on Wednesday with furry friend Clementine to talk about the event.

Although Clementine won't attend Drool In The Pool, she is up for adoption just like a number of other dogs at the shelter.

Smovir said that nearly 20 foster puppies will be coming back to the shelter in less than a month's time. They will be up for adoption if you're in the market for a dog.

The Great Falls Animal Shelter is at 1010 25th Avenue NE. For more information, call 406-454-2276 or click here to visit the website.

