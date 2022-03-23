Direct flights from Great Falls to Chicago will resume in June

GREAT FALLS — United Airlines will resume direct flights from Great Falls to Chicago on Saturday, June 4, 2022. The flights are resuming after a two-year hiatus during the pandemic.

Flights will depart Great Falls International Airport at 12:30 p.m. (Montana time) and reach Chicago O’Hare airport at 4:41 (Chicago time) each Saturday until September 3.

The route will be served with an Embraer 175 with a first class and economy cabin.

Great Falls International Airport said in a news release that these direct flights will "provide important connections for Great Falls passengers traveling east and attract tourism from the eastern half of the United States."

Direct flights to Chicago began in 2016 as a result of incentives offered from the Low-Cost Airfare Initiative, which is a community partnership organized by Great Falls Area Chamber, Great Falls Tourism, and the Great Falls Airport Authority.

Last week, airport officials announced that United Airlines will also begin daily service to Denver on June 3. Daily service will accompany a daily morning flight on a 50-seat CRJ-200, giving United a daily capacity of more than 177 seats per day to Denver.



