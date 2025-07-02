"Customer Advisory" issued for Great Falls Ice Company

The Cascade City-County Health Department has ordered Great Falls Ice Company to suspend operations after finding pieces of black plastic in their ice bags, just days before the Fourth of July weekend.

Buddy Ferda, owner of Great Falls Ice, received a notice from the city on Wednesday to halt production at a critical time for his business.

"We got the fourth of July weekend. My biggest weekend of the year," Ferda said.

The health department inspection revealed some bags of ice from Great Falls Ice Company contained pieces of black plastic.

"What appears to be some plastic pieces from just the equipment and the new equipment that's in that facility," said Abigal Hill, the Health Officer for the City-County Health Department.

Ferda, who has been in the ice business since 1978, explained the source of the contamination: "I use plastic food grade plastic augers. And one of the augers, some plastic came off of it," Ferda said.

The piece in question is responsible for pushing ice from a large freezer bin into a tube that leads to bag assembly.

The inspection also revealed that Great Falls Ice Company was operating without a license at its new location on Great Bear Drive, where it has been for two weeks.

"They're in a new location that they're under the process of licensing, both with the City of Great Falls and with our department as well," Hill said.

Ferda claims he was unaware of the licensing issue: "I'm going to plead ignorant."

A city inspection on Wednesday also found active construction at the production site, raising additional concerns.

"Because it's an active construction area, there could be contaminants in that products too," Hill said.

Ferda disagrees with this assessment.

"It has nothing to do with the ice production. As you can see, the ice production is all self-contained," Ferda said.

The City-County Health Department has issued a notice to all retailers in the county who may purchase ice from the company, warning that the ice may not be safe for human consumption.

Despite the shutdown, Ferda stands by his product.

"I stand by my ice. I've been doing it forever. It's city water. It a piece of plastic. I got three months to make my living," Ferda said.

The health department has collected a sample of the plastic and is awaiting results.

