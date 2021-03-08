"Colored Snow" coming to Great Falls; Maria's and Firehouse Steamers on the move

GREAT FALLS — The signs of spring are everywhere, but soon there will be snow in downtown Great Falls year-round - Colored Snow.

Colored Snow is expected to open in April at 426 Central Avenue. Most recently, the building was home to The Last Straw Bistro . Subway and Chopz have also been in business at the location.

Business owner and Great Falls realtor Darby Bogden has operated the shaved ice business as a food truck for several years and recently decided to open the storefront operation.

With the new space, Darby says her business is also expanding from 25 flavors to more than 65, with more than 20 toppings.

Darby said in a Facebook post: "Sydney (my sister), Blake (her husband), and Leo (my fiancé) are now joining me on this new business venture and we are so excited to finally share it with you."

We'll hear more from Bogden on her business decision to expand Colored Snow later this week.



