Chamber unveils "Missouri River Safe Use Map"

GREAT FALLS — The Great Falls Area Chamber of Commerce on Friday launched its "Missouri River Safe Use Map." The map pinpoints things such as boat launches and river access points, as well as potential hazard zones.

Teresa Appelwick, coordinator of the project, said, “It was something that had always been in the back of our mind, it was just a matter of getting all the resources together.”

“People will always say to me, 'We needed this, I can't believe it doesn’t exist,' to bring the people something that they wanted to this community, it's a wonderful feeling.”

The map not only highlights useful locations but also provides information about the river.

Great Falls Area Chamber of Commerce "Missouri River Safe Use Map"

Chamber of Commerce President Shane Etzwiler said, "We have a tremendous asset running right through the middle of Great Falls. We wanted to develop a map on how people can safely use the river and they can feel comfortable using the river.”