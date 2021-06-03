Ceremony celebrates Great Falls HSE graduates

GREAT FALLS — A ceremony was held in Great Falls on Wednesday for people who have recently earned their high school equivalency diploma.

Hundreds of family members and friends attended the ceremony to cheer on the graduates.

Formerly known as a GED (General Educational Development) diploma, the program is now known as the HiSET (High School Equivalency Test), sometimes shortened to HSE.

The Great Falls Career & College Readiness Center hosted the event, which included graduates from 2019 through 2021.