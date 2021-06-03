Watch
NewsGreat Falls News

Actions

Ceremony celebrates Great Falls HSE graduates

items.[0].videoTitle
Ceremony celebrates Great Falls HSE graduates
Ceremony celebrates Great Falls HSE graduates
Ceremony celebrates Great Falls HSE graduates
Ceremony celebrates Great Falls HSE graduates
Posted at 7:47 PM, Jun 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-02 21:47:38-04

GREAT FALLS — A ceremony was held in Great Falls on Wednesday for people who have recently earned their high school equivalency diploma.

Hundreds of family members and friends attended the ceremony to cheer on the graduates.

Formerly known as a GED (General Educational Development) diploma, the program is now known as the HiSET (High School Equivalency Test), sometimes shortened to HSE.

The Great Falls Career & College Readiness Center hosted the event, which included graduates from 2019 through 2021.

Click here for more information about the program.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

44 courses for just $119!