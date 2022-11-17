Cascade County jail staff wants to bring holiday cheer to families in need

GREAT FALLS — The Cascade County Detention Center is asking for help bringing holiday cheer to families in need, and looking for families in the county to “adopt.”

That means detention center staff will buy gifts for the adults in the families to give to their kids.

To raise money to buy gifts, the detention center is selling cards with discounts to various businesses with the goal of having all the cards sold by December 15.

One thousand cards were made and can be bought for $10 each at the Cascade County Sheriff’s Office or at the Montana ExpoPark on November 19 and 20.

After December 15, staff will decide how many gifts to buy and for how many families based on the amount of money raised. The hope, however, is to be able to serve at least four families.

"I feel like the detention center doesn't get a whole lot of outreach in the public and we would like to get our faces and names out into the public a little bit more,” said detention officer Chris Kirkegaard. "As detention officers, we feel that we have a sense of duty to no not just our inmates here but to our community as well.”

To nominate a family, you’ll need to write a letter to the Sheriff’s Office at 3800 Elm North Frontage Road, Great Falls, 59404.

“Give us some sort of a story on the family, a good reason why we should be adopting them and taking care of them,” Kirkegaard explained.

Letters should be addressed to Officer Jolly. If you have any questions, you can call the Sheriff’s Office at 406-454-6820 and ask for Chris Kirkegaard or Corporal Monks.



