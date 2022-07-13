Cascade County Commission approves $13M in ARPA funding

GREAT FALLS — On Tuesday, July 12, 2022, the Cascade County Commission approved the use of $13,347,995 of federal American Rescue Plan Act funding that it received.

A news release says that the Commission followed a structured process that included a formal application process, interviews with all applicants, scoring of all applications by a team of the three County Commissioners, a Deputy County Attorney and the County Budget Officer/Grants Coordinator.

The release goes on to say that Cascade County is pleased to be able to provide funding for 63 unique projects.

The summary of the expenditures is as follows:



Rural Water and Sewer Upgrades $5,457,082

Funding of Community Partner Projects: $4,272,555

Reimbursement for Direct Covid Expense: $787,520

Funding for Improvements within County Services: $2,830,837

The improvements within County Services are made up of one-time capital and non-capital expenditures that will improve service delivery to the citizens and help to mitigate future expenses.

None of the money is being used to fund recurring costs such as staff compensation.

Areas of expenditure of the County service funds include Information Technology, MT Expo Park and Public Safety (Adult Detention and the Sheriff’s Office).

