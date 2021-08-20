Calumet refinery launches "Montana Renewables" project

GREAT FALLS — Calumet Montana Refining in Great Falls is preparing to start a new project called Montana Renewables, which is focused on creating renewable fuel for Montanans and provide more jobs in Great Falls.

The refinery currently employs about 600 people and has had more than $600 million invested in it since Calumet acquired it in 2012.

Governor Greg Gianforte toured the refinery and participated in a ribbon cutting ceremony on Thursday, calling it “a great day for Montana.”

“I applaud Calumet for their investment in Montana. It’s going to create jobs here and it’s good for Montana ag as well,” Gianforte said.

The refinery boasts some large improvements already and hopes to add to them. Their barrel production grew from 10,000 to 30,000 and they also account for almost 80% of all asphalt that is on Montana roads, according to a spokesperson for Calumet.

Calumet’s goals for the project are to replace half their crude run with renewable feedstock, building a new “renewable hydrogen” plant, upgrading asphalt operations, and partnering with an investor.