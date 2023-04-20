Calumet Refining and City of Great Falls employees responded on Wednesday, April 19, to a reported sheen along the Missouri River.

Calumet investigating sheen on Missouri River in Great Falls

The sheen is along the north shore of the river just west of the Ninth Street Bridge.

Absorbent materials and booms have been deployed as a precautionary measure.

Refinery employees and city staff are investigating and monitoring the Wastewater Treatment Plant's sanitary sewer outfall.

Workers at the scene declined to comment on Thursday morning.

At this point, there is no word on the suspected cause of the sheen.

We will update you if we get more information.



