'Black H3arts Motorcycle Club' donates to Great Falls Animal Shelter

GREAT FALLS — The “Black H3arts Motorcycle Club” donated $1,000 to the Guardian Angel Fund at the Great Falls Animal Shelter on Saturday, March 19, 2022.

The money was raised during a poker run that club members conducted specifically to help shelter animals.

The Guardian Angel Fund is a special way for people to donate directly to the medical care of animals.

Recently the Guardian Angel Fund was used to pay for the surgery and rehabilitation of Pascal.

Pascal was brought into the shelter after being hit by a car. After an initial evaluation, it was decided he needed further assessment and was taken to a veterinarian. There they discovered that he had a fractured pelvis and needed surgery and rehabilitation.

The Guardian Angel Fund was used to pay for the surgery and subsequent expenses.

Pascal returned to the shelter where he received therapy twice a day and started on the road to recovery.

Once recovered, he became available for adoption and went to his forever home in February 2022.

If you would like to donate to the Guardian Angel Fund, you can make donations at the shelter (1010 25th Avenue NE), call the shelter at 406-454-2276, or visit the website .



