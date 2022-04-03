Big River Ruckus returns to Great Falls in August

GREAT FALLS — The second annual Big River Ruckus will be held in Great Falls in August 2022. The event will run from August 11th through August 13th at Elks Riverside Park.

There will be live music outdoors on the stage at Elks Riverside Park on Friday and Saturday evenings, and literary, arts, and sports events throughout the three days.

Kellie Pierce of the Downtown Great Falls Association said, "Last year was its inaugural year. We wanted a multi-day event that we can host here in Great Falls, that would bring some out of town guests and really showcase our amazing and beautiful river that we have and this city that we all love and adore. So we've brought in arts, and sports, and music, and combined them all into one weekend, so we've done that again this year."

Among the highlights:

August 11: Author Craig Johnson (The Longmire mysteries)

August 12: Tommy Castro & the Painkillers; Paul Thorn; The Melissa Lynn Band

August 13: Shinyribs; Jason Boland and the Stragglers; Suzy Bogguss; Chuck Mead; John Roberts y Pan Blanco

ArtsFest MONTANA will be held the same weekend, featuring national mural artists displaying their talents on buildings in Downtown Great Falls.Literary and arts events are free.

Click here to visit the Big River Ruckus website for more information.



