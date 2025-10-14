'Big Medicine: York Outdoors' will be shown in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — A documentary exploring York's role in the Lewis & Clark expedition will be shown in Great Falls on Tuesday, October 14, 2025.

The film will be shown at the History Museum (422 Second Street South) and highlights the often-overlooked contributions of York, an enslaved man who accompanied the expedition.

"Big Medicine: York Outdoors" follows eight African-American adventurers on a four-day river expedition along the Upper Missouri River Breaks, exploring themes of outdoor recreation and historical representation.

Hasan Davis, a living history educator who has portrayed York in re-enactments since the bicentennial of the Corps of Discovery, reprises his role for the documentary.

"The big part of the conversation is trying to reengage the idea that all of us ought to be looking at these natural spaces and appreciating them and and seeing ourselves in them," Davis said. "And how do we encourage this to become a bigger conversation that that these outdoor spaces, these natural spaces are so holistically, a part of American and we should all be out there enjoying them and, and encouraging folks to do that."

The free event begins with a reception from 6 to 7 p.m., followed by the film screening and a question-and-answer session with Davis.