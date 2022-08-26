Best-selling author Jamie Ford visits Great Falls book store

Jamie Ford, a best-selling author from Great Falls, visited Cassiopeia Books on Central Avenue on Thursday evening, August 25, 2022. Ford signed copies of his latest book, “The Many Daughters of Afong Moy,” which has already been optioned for a TV series.

The book combines historical fiction with speculative fiction. It spans Afong Moy’s life in America from when she first arrived in the 1800’s until she disappeared from the headlines, and it traces several of her descendants up until 2045.

“The book is about inherited trauma,” said Ford. “That sounds really heavy so I tend to call this my epigenetic love story. I start with the genetic line of a woman named Afong Moy. She was a real historic figure she was the first Chinese woman to come to America in the 1830’s. She was brought over and she toured up and down the east coast from Buffalo, New York, to Cuba.”

On the day it was released, it received a strong endorsement from a book club powerhouse, as "Today" show co-host Jenna Bush Hager named it as her latest book club selection. On being named a Read With Jenna Book Club pick, Ford said: “It’s a big deal. Jenna is the heir apparent to Oprah as far as book clubs. She has a huge voice in the industry.”

The TV series is being created by Universal Content Productions with Bush and Ford serving as executive producers.

“I was over the moon, I was delighted,” said Ford. “It was a book that I wasn’t sure I would find an audience for. Much to my surprise, people seem to be enjoying the book. I wrote most of the book during the pandemic where I was fairly isolated. It was just me alone in my head with my imaginary friends hoping for the best.”

Ford says the company would like to do three seasons. He says after an initial episode, is created, the hope is a streaming service will buy the rights.

Ford spent the early part of August crisscrossing the country on a book tour. He enjoys the attention, but loves to be back home.

He was amazed to see such a big crowd for the signing at Casseiopeia Books: “I feel like we need a bigger venue, I feel terrible! But really I feel lots of love. Lots of friends and family. Just people that I’ve known over the course of my life here in Great Falls, so it’s just wonderful.”

Ford shares insight about his new book:



Ford earned New York Times best-selling status for his 2009 novel "Hotel on the Corner of Bitter and Sweet." He says that book was optioned for a film several years ago, but couldn’t elaborate on that project’s status. Click here to visit his website.