Back to school: well-child checkups, sports physicals, and Stuff The Bus

GREAT FALLS — With the start of the new school year just a few weeks away, it’s time to start thinking about annual well-child checkups and sports physicals, and of course school supplies.

Alluvion Health in Great Falls will be hosting a sports physical and immunization clinic on Friday, July 23, to help parents get their students ready for the new school year.

From 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m, the clinic will help parents and students get ready for the 2021-2022 school year by providing a clinic for physicals, vaccines and general checkups.

Sports physicals, immunizations, and well-child checkup appointments can be made anytime throughout the year with Alluvion, but this clinic will be used to help the United Way of Cascade County and their annual Stuff the Bus event.

“We love partnering with the United Way whenever we have the opportunity,” said Erin Merchant, Marketing Director for Alluvion Health. “It’s about making a greater community impact and we are so fortunate to have them in our community. We’re happy to be doing this small thing to be able to give back a little bit.”

The United Way’s annual "Stuff The Bus" event collects school supplies for students in need. It will be on Thursday, August 12, with buses outside of Walmart (Smelter Avenue NE); Target (10th Avenue South); and the Peak Health & Wellness Center (1800 Benefis Court).

In an effort to help the United Way with their Stuff The Bus event, proceeds from Alluvion’s clinic will be donated to purchase school supplies.

School supplies can also be dropped off at the Stuff The Bus donation bin that will be placed at Alluvion’s facility (601 1st Avenue North)from the day of the clinic, until the end of the Stuff The Bus event.

“What’s wonderful about this partnership is that we’ve been doing Stuff The Bus for 12 years now, but something like this really raises awareness about the event, but also helps us take it to the next level, because they’re going to be collecting supplies, but also helping us buy supplies for our school drive,” said Kim Skornogoski, Marketing Director for United Way of Cascade County.

The sports physicals will be available for $25 and additional well-child checkups are no charge with most insurances.

For more information, call Alluvion at 406-454-6973.