ARPA funding available for Great Falls businesses

GREAT FALLS — The City of Great Falls has received almost $20 million in funding from the federal American Rescue Plan Act.

An estimated three to five million dollars of that amount will go toward helping Great Falls businesses.

Tom Hazen urges anyone who thinks that they may be eligible to apply: “If you're reading down the list of grants that we were able to give and see that one of them may apply to you, you might as well apply because the worst thing that you can get is a no.”

About 50% of the total funding has already been delivered by the city and the rest will be delivered in May. However, the city is now left with the task to decide where these funds will be applied.

The city will host a public question-and-answer session specifically for ARPA funding questions; it will be at the Civic Center on Wednesday, April 6, at 3 p.m.



