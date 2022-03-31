Anti-Semitic literature found in a Great Falls neighborhood

GREAT FALLS — The Great Falls Police Department says that someone has been distributing anti-Semitic literature in at least one neighborhood.

The GFPD said in a news release that the flyers, secured in sandwich bags, were found in the Skyline area on the northwest side of town, and are similar to some seen in communities across the country over the last several months.

An officer has been assigned to investigate the incident and try to identify the person or people responsible.

The GFPD says that any offense committed because of a person's race, creed, religion, color, national origin, or involvement in civil rights or human rights activities, is considered very serious.

The agency did not provide any photos of the flyer, noting that "doing so would only increase the exposure of the material."

They ask that you do not call the GFPD if you find a flyer - but if you have any information about whoever is responsible, you're asked to call the GFPD at 406-455-8523.



