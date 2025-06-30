GREAT FALLS — On Thursday, Alliance For Youth was expecting to receive a $5,000 check from First Interstate Bank. What they ended up receiving was six times the size.

Nathan Reiff, Commercial Relationship Manager with First Interstate Bank said, “They really push us to give as much as we can back to the community.”

TOMMY LYNCH REPORTS - WATCH:

Alliance For Youth gets big boost from First Interstate Bank

When Reiff heard that Alliance for Youth needed money for a playground, he knew he wanted to help, so First Interstate donated $5,000 to support their mission.

Reiff said, “They really meet people exactly where they're at and then help them to get to the place they need to be. And I think that's just such an important part in our community.”

Unbeknownst to Alliance for Youth, it didn’t stop at $5,000.

Reiff said, “They've won this Believe in Local award. And this means that we can give them an extra $25,000.”

On Thursday, First Interstate Bank delivered the surprise.

Reiff said, “This is the fun part of my job. I get to go and… tell people exciting news.”

Kyle Herda, President of First Interstate Bank’s Great Falls market said, “So instead of a $5,000 check, we have a $30,000 check.”

Executive Director of Alliance for Youth Kristy Pontet-Stroop had no idea what was coming.

Pontet-Stroop said, “This surprise from the First Interstate Bank was truly, just lifted our spirits.”

The funds will help finish the playground as well as support the groups that will use the facilities.

Pontet-Stroop said, “This can be sometimes hard work and to be appreciated and recognized for our hard work and what we're trying to do for the community and continue to serve our vulnerable youth and families. It feels, it's overwhelming.”

An unexpected but much deserved surprise.

Pontet-Stroop said, “I feel incredibly blessed. And I can't wait to share this news with all of my staff.”