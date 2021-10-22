Aerial Video: waterfowl round-up at Gibson Pond

GREAT FALLS — Great Falls Park & Recreation staff rounded up the waterfowl at Gibson Park on Friday.

The team uses rakes to "herd" the the flightless birds toward a pen.

The birds are then driven to the north side of the park and released inside their enclosed winter quarters (the "Honker Hilton").

Gibson Park waterfowl in their winter quarters

During the cold months, the birds are kept inside for their own safety as many have clipped wings.

Park & Recreation staff care for the birds throughout the winter, and they are returned to Gibson Pond in April.



