3 kittens found under the hood of a car are now available for adoption

GREAT FALLS — The MacLean-Cameron Animal Adoption Center in Great Falls has three special kittens available for adoption.
Padme, Jabba, and Darth Meow were recently found hiding under the hood of a car and brought to the shelter.
They are two males and a female and they are all domestic short-hair cats; they are believed to be about three months old.
"They need a home where they can get some love, they can get out of the stressful environment and just try to land in their forever home,” John said.
Adoptions are $45 and the kittens can be adopted separately or together.
The center is located at 900 25th Avenue NE, and the phone number is 406-727-7387. Click here to visit the website for more information.