3 kittens found under the hood of a car are now available for adoption

3 kittens found in car engine ready to be adopted
Padme, Jabba, and Darth Meow were recently found hiding under the hood of a car
Posted at 4:42 PM, Aug 05, 2021
GREAT FALLS — The MacLean-Cameron Animal Adoption Center in Great Falls has three special kittens available for adoption.

Padme, Jabba, and Darth Meow were recently found hiding under the hood of a car and brought to the shelter.

They are two males and a female and they are all domestic short-hair cats; they are believed to be about three months old.

"They need a home where they can get some love, they can get out of the stressful environment and just try to land in their forever home,” John said.

Adoptions are $45 and the kittens can be adopted separately or together.

The center is located at 900 25th Avenue NE, and the phone number is 406-727-7387. Click here to visit the website for more information.

