Watch
NewsGreat Falls News

Actions

2022 is off to a good start for Great Falls economy

2022 off to a good start for Great Falls economy
Great Falls aerial view
Jolene Schalper, Great Falls Development Authority
Great Falls aerial view
Posted at 8:31 AM, Apr 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-10 10:31:21-04

GREAT FALLS — The Great Falls Development Authority says that the first quarter of 2022 was very good for the Great Falls economy.

The GFDA provided the following information:

  • Employment growth in Great Falls MSA (Cascade County) Moodys’ predicts by end 2026: 2,000 new jobs
  • Great Falls market support for construction of new for-sale housing: 2,540 units
  • Great Falls market support for construction of new rental housing: 1,880 units
  • Companies/developers that announced planned 2022 investments in Great Falls: 23
  • Great Falls Clinic expansions announced during quarter: $63 million
  • Average annual wage growth in Great Falls MSA in four quarters ending 2021Q3: 5.5%
  • Average annual wage growth during those four quarters: $2,385
  • Total wage growth in Great Falls MSA in four quarters ending 2021Q3: 6.7%
  • Dollar amount of annual total wage growth during those four quarters: $107 million
  • Cost of living in Great Falls compared to national average: 89.17%

TRENDING ARTICLES

Great Falls aerial view
Great Falls aerial view

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Golf over 800 holes for $119