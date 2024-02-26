HELENA — On Monday, February 26, Governor Greg Gianforte unveiled the Montana 2024 Migratory Bird Stamp at the state capitol.

Montana received over 70 submissions for this year’s contest.

Florida artist, John Nelson Harris’ won the contest with his Northern Pintail Duck painting. For winning the 2024 Migratory Bird Stamp contest, Nelson receives a $2,000 prize paid for by contributions from the Montana Outdoor Legacy Foundation, Montana Backcountry Hunters and Anglers, and Montana Audubon.

FWP launched the art contest this year to help raise additional awareness and appreciation for wetlands conservation and the benefits of intact wetlands to people and wildlife.

The 2024 Migratory Bird Stamp will not be required to hunt migratory birds in Montana. But those who purchase a migratory bird license will receive a free collectible sticker showing the winning artwork, information about the Migratory Bird Wetland Program and information about how to make additional contributions.

The program helps landowners and conservation groups develop and fund projects that project and conserve wetland habitats.

“They represent water storage capacity. They represent a way to make sure our water stays clean and cold. They represent critical habit for all kinds of species, and there’s only one percent of the state currently that exists in the wetland habit form,” said Dustin Temple, the Director of FWP.