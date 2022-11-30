Giving Tuesday helps bolster Helena non-profits

HELENA — The Tuesday after Thanksgiving is known as Giving Tuesday, a day meant to encourage folks to give generously to their favorite organizations such as charities or non-profits.

On the Giving Tuesday website, they define the day as a “Movement that Unleashes the Power of Radical Generosity Around the World.”

Started in 2012 in NYC, the movement has gained global popularity and helps raise funds for organizations that can depend on this time of year for funding.

“You know, from a business community standpoint the overall health of Helena, whether that be, you know, through our housing or through our childcare or through our workforce, the health of Helena is really dependent on these nonprofits. And we want to make sure that we have the healthiest community we can,” says President & CEO of the Helena Area Chamber of Commerce, Callie Aschim.

Janelle Egli is the Director of Development & Marketing at West Mont. She says this day and the holiday season, in general, are vital to bolstering funds in order to continue to serve Helena’s disability community.

“You know, the gifts and the donations that we get, we're able to, you know, pass those on to clients. And it really is a show of support directly to them,” says Egli.

It’s also vitally important to make sure your money is going to where it’s intended. Unfortunately, there are scams that pose as charities. The Montana Department of Justice encourages folks to beware of high-pressure tactics, promises of sweepstakes winnings in exchange for your donation, and anyone who may offer to pick up your donation.

But overall, this Giving Tuesday is about contributing what you can. Whether that’s money, time, or in some other way, non-profits are thankful for the community support this holiday season.

“Without giving that happens in November and during these generosity moments, West Mont isn't able to do its work in the way that we want to, so it's very important,” says Egli.

And obviously, if you didn’t donate this Tuesday, organizations will still be more than happy to receive any donations at any other date.