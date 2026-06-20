Gallatin County jury convicts man following deadly motorcycle crash between Belgrade and Manhattan

BOZEMAN — A Gallatin County jury convicted Gerald Lee Johnson Jr. on 2 felony charges stemming from a 2023 crash that killed a motorcyclist.

The jury found Johnson guilty of tampering with physical evidence and failing to comply with requirements after a crash resulting in death. He was found not guilty of negligent homicide.

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The charges stem from a collision in September 2023 at the intersection of Frontage Road and Thorpe Road. Johnson failed to yield the right of way, and his truck collided with a motorcycle driven by Hunter Berry. Berry died from his injuries.

Family photo, courtesy of Dokken Nelson Hunter Anthony Berry, 28, passed away unexpectedly on August 7, 2023, as the result of a hit and run motorcycle accident.

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Prosecutors say Johnson left the scene without stopping to help. They say he later told others to remove evidence from the bed of his truck.

The trial lasted three days, and the jury returned the verdict Thursday.

The Gallatin County Attorney says the jury held Johnson accountable for his actions after the crash.

Each felony charge carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison, leaving Johnson facing up to 20 years behind bars. A judge will determine his exact punishment later this summer. Sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 10, when the judge will consider the evidence and victim impact statements.

