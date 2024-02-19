FWP says wolf hunting season in Region 3 is closed

HELENA — Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks says wolf hunting season in Region 3 will close Monday night.

Region 3 includes Park County to southern Lewis and Clark County.

Officials say hunters have filled the pre-established quota of 52 wolves.

Region 3 is the third region to be closed this season.

Regions 5 through 7 closed in late January, after meeting their quota of five, and Region 4 closed in early February after meeting the quota of 15.

Regions 1 and 2 remain open.

However, wolf trapping closed in all of western Montana on February 15 due to a federal court order.

For more information on the status of Montana's wolf harvest, you can view FWP's wolf dashboard.

It shows the number of harvested wolves by region and wolf management unit.

The dashboard is updated multiple times per day.