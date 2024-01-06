FWP: 'Incidental captures' of lynx reported in Northwest Montana

HELENA — State wildlife officials report that bobcat trappers in Northwest Montana caught two lynx last week.

Both instances were self-reported by the trappers and were subsequently reported to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) by Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks (FWP).

Lynx are listed as a threatened species and protected under the Endangered Species Act and the USFWS "has established an allowable incidental take for lynx in the lower 48 states," a news release states.

FWP reports that one lynx was found dead in the trap on (December 27, 2023, and the other lynx was released unharmed on December 28.

The capture that resulted in the killed lynx was an illegal set with FWP adding the incident remains under investigation.

The below is from an FWP news release issued on January 5, 2024:

Allowable take



Allowable take of lynx in the lower 48 is complicated. The concept of “allowable take” acknowledges that in states with bobcat trapping seasons, some incidental capture of lynx is possible. With “allowable take,” the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service establishes a number of incidental captures that would be “allowable” and still provide for the conservation of the species.



Allowable take of lynx in the lower 48 states is six trapped/captured or three killed/captured as a result of legal bobcat trapping within three consecutive years. Maine operates under its own allowable take permit and so is not included in the remaining lower 48 states. Recently, a lynx in Minnesota was killed in a trap, and two lynx were trapped in Idaho but were released during the 2021 trapping season. The current number of lynx incidentally trapped in legal sets stands at four captured and one killed in the three-year window.



If the allowable take number is met, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service would initiate a review to ensure conservation of the species.

“We’ve worked hard to conserve lynx in Montana, including trapping regulations specifically designed to avoid capture of non-target species. We’re watching this circumstance very closely,” FWP Director Dustin Temple stated.

In the 2023 Wolf and Furbearer Regulations, the FWP Commission recognized lynx protection zones and special restrictions for trapping within those zones to minimize incidental capture of lynx.

Trappers who inadvertently capture a lynx must release it unharmed if possible and report it to FWP within 24 hours, or if it’s wounded contact FWP immediately to “determine disposition and/or collection of the animal.”

Montana also has specific trapping regulations to reduce the potential capture of lynx.

