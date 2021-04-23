Former Murry's Cafe owner opens Headwaters Crafthouse in Helena

HELENA — You may have seen the new Farmers State Bank building on North Montana Avenue and Last Chance Gulch. Although they are a bank, they had enough space to fit two more businesses in the building. Headwaters Crafthouse is one of those businesses.

With over 40 drinks on tap, and a constantly rotating menu, it can be a fun and hard choice to choose the perfect drink at Headwaters Crafthouse.

“With the forty taps, we offer all around Montana, the United States, and a couple international,” says Joanie More, co-owner of the crafthouse.

Joanie and her husband opened Headwaters Crafthouse out of their passion for craft beverages. The Helena couple says they travel all around trying new things, but to put it as a business is a dream come true.

"This will be my second business opening up and it has just been a dream and like everything just seemed so flawless,” says Joanie. “Everything’s worked out so it's great. This is one of the best business opportunities I've had and created too."

You may recognize Joanie from Downtown Helena. She is the co-founder and former owner of Murry’s Cafe. She sold the business to another Helena couple early 2021 and decided to pursue the crafthouse with her husband, Michael.

"She's the business savvy one of the world and I like beer and alcohol so it kind of makes us a pretty good team," laughs Michael.

Despite being new to the business world, Michael believes he has opened up something unique for Helena.

"We've got to hear a lot of things like ‘this is what Helena needs, this is what we've been waiting for.’ I think we're not the only ones who go out traveling and see what other towns are doing,” says Michael. “You go to Bozeman, you go to Missoula and you check out their tap houses you're like ‘I want that here’ so we're just excited to bring that to Helena."

For their opening night, Headwaters hosted a fundraiser for Grandstreet Theatre and raised about $3,000.

The crafthouse owners say they will designate taps to local breweries to bring support to the local community.