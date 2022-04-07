Forest Service plans prescribed burn just south of Helena

HELENA — The Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest plans to conduct a prescribed burn beginning Thursday, April 7 in the South Hills area of Helena.

The burn is scheduled to take place near the Rodney Ridge Trail and will treat between 100 to 150 acres. Smoke may be visible through the weekend and into next week.

The intent of the burn is to reduce excess vegetation and improve firefighter and community safety in the event of a wildfire.

“Prescribed burning is a tool we use to restore the vitality of native vegetation, while reducing hazardous fuels loads around communities,” said Helena District Ranger Kathy Bushnell. “This burn is part of the important work that we brought forward in our Tenmile South Helena Vegetation project that among other objectives a priority is to improve public and firefighter safety should a wildfire occur in this area.”

People are advised to avoid Rodney Ridge Trail during the burn and to drive carefully on S. Davis Street where engines and personnel will be working.