Florence Crittenton receives $450,000 donation to help with campus renovation

HELENA — Florence Crittenton has received $450,000 from the Sunderland Foundation for their Project Sunshine initiative.

These funds will help the renovation of the historic Cooney Property in Helena to turn it into the campus for their programs serving young families in the Helena community and across the state of Montana.

Florence Crittenton’s Executive Director, Carrie Krepps said, “This incredible gift from the Sunderland Foundation is the perfect launch to Project Sunshine. We are so grateful for partners such as this that recognize the value of investing in our communities to build strong, resilient families. This is the launching point for an exciting project and we can’t wait to see what the future holds”.